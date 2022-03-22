Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 1,848 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $31,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,200,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,849,000 after acquiring an additional 72,606 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 628,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,595,000 after purchasing an additional 47,952 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Badger Meter by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 500,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 111,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 406,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,304,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

NYSE BMI opened at $99.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 47.89 and a beta of 0.77. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $135.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

