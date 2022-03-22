Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 19,221 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542,947 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,221 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $36,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,397,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $8,759,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the third quarter valued at $7,181,000. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $6,999,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,482,000. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last three months. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $41.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $45.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -34.84%.

HP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.92.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.