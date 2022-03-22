Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 264,123 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $8.04.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Boxed alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOXD. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at $112,150,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Boxed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boxed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Boxed during the 4th quarter valued at $27,169,000. 56.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)

Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.