Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Boxed Inc (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,939 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 264,123 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $8.04.
Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Boxed in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00.
Boxed Company Profile (NYSE:BOXD)
Boxed Inc is an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler. It operates an e-commerce retail service which provides bulk pantry consumables to businesses and household customers. Boxed Inc, formerly known as Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boxed (BOXD)
- Is FedEx Worth The Risk?
- Nike Leads Dow 30 Higher, More Upside Could Be Ahead
- DocuSign CEO Bets Big On Company’s Future
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks In Q1 2022
- One Way or Another Carnival Cruise Lines Should Be a Compelling Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Boxed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.