Brendan Connolly Acquires 500 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) insider Brendan Connolly purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,920 ($25.28) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,638.23).

Shares of LON VCT traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,944 ($25.59). 26,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,643. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,731 ($22.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,004.46 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,273.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Get Victrex alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VCT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($30.67) price target on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price objective on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Victrex from GBX 2,140 ($28.17) to GBX 2,060 ($27.12) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,667.78 ($35.12).

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.