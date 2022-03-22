Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 41,993 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $2,043,614.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.58. 494,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,083,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.20. The company has a market capitalization of $153.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $72.06.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.
About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)
Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.
