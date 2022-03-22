Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of BYFC opened at $1.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.52 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Broadway Financial alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYFC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 1,822.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,671 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Broadway Financial in the second quarter worth $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 62.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,862 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Broadway Financial by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 56,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Broadway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.