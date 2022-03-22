Brokerages Anticipate Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.34 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $2.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.57 billion and the lowest is $2.10 billion. Caesars Entertainment reported sales of $1.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full-year sales of $10.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.41 billion to $11.28 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.34 billion to $12.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($1.36). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CZR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.21.

In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg purchased 10,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra Douglass Morgan sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $59,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,118,509. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $1,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $178,319,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $80.07. 1,408,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,135. Caesars Entertainment has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.47 and a 200-day moving average of $93.87.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

