Brokerages Anticipate Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.67 Million

Brokerages predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) will post $16.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sharps Compliance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.60 million and the highest is $18.80 million. Sharps Compliance reported sales of $27.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sharps Compliance will report full-year sales of $66.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $63.80 million to $68.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $69.12 million, with estimates ranging from $68.20 million to $70.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sharps Compliance.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sharps Compliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 552.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors own 54.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMED opened at $5.62 on Friday. Sharps Compliance has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $18.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 million, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of -0.21.

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

