Brokerages Anticipate SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to post $20.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $21.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year sales of $79.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $80.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $107.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.

SLGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $153,501,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,831,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,507 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $72,190,000. Foresite Capital Management V LLC bought a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the third quarter valued at about $65,995,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,142,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,222,000 after purchasing an additional 170,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLGC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71. SomaLogic has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.72.

SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.

