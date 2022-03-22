Brokerages Anticipate SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SomaLogic Inc (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) to post $20.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SomaLogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.40 million to $21.70 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that SomaLogic will report full-year sales of $79.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $78.00 million to $80.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $107.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SomaLogic.
SLGC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on SomaLogic in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.
Shares of SLGC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,672,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,529. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.71. SomaLogic has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $14.72.
SomaLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)
SomaLogic Inc provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc, formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc, is based in NEW YORK.
