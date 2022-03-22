Brokerages Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34. Intercontinental Exchange reported earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full-year earnings of $5.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

ICE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.80.

In related news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total transaction of $246,012.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.60, for a total transaction of $1,392,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 345.2% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ICE opened at $135.97 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 52-week low of $109.04 and a 52-week high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.80 and a 200-day moving average of $128.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 21.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

