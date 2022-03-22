Brokerages Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) to Announce $1.92 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.03 and the lowest is $1.80. Mesa Laboratories reported earnings of $1.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $7.01 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.52 to $11.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

MLAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.77, for a total transaction of $327,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,908.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $265.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.80 and a beta of 0.45. Mesa Laboratories has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $333.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

