Brokerages Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.57 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the highest is $1.69 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.61 billion to $6.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.52 billion to $7.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

NYSE FTI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,522,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,396. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.00 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

