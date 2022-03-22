Brokerages Expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for uniQure’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.20) and the highest is $1.16. uniQure posted earnings of ($0.91) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full-year earnings of ($2.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.69) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.85) to ($1.43). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for uniQure.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Raymond James lowered uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.38.

Shares of QURE stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,612. uniQure has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.21. The firm has a market cap of $810.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a current ratio of 17.09.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 10,901 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $197,308.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,111 shares of company stock valued at $698,006. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 489.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-210, a product candidate for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AMT-260 for temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-240, a preclinical product candidate for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-161 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

