Brokerages Set Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Price Target at $42.38

Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.38.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Coursera from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Coursera from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of COUR stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.40. The stock had a trading volume of 11,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,794. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23. Coursera has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.82.

Coursera ( NYSE:COUR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Coursera had a negative return on equity of 28.61% and a negative net margin of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Coursera’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coursera will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 15,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $369,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total value of $1,249,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 186,558 shares of company stock valued at $4,191,788.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 40,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,241 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,766,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coursera by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,566,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coursera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

