Brokerages Set Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Price Target at $44.86

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.86.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

EPC stock traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, reaching $36.96. 713,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 585,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $463.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

