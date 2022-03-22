Brokers Set Expectations for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

CBAY stock opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $221.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.13.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

In other news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

