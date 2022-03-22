Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brookfield Business Partners L.P own and operate business services and industrial operations. Brookfield Business Partners L.P is based in Hamiltom, Bermuda. “

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BBU. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $68.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Business Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Shares of BBU traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,214. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $51.98.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($2.13). The business had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBU. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 150,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,092 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,798,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,847,000 after acquiring an additional 105,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,279,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield Business Partners (Get Rating)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.