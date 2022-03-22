Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $75.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) to announce $75.89 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.58 million to $76.20 million. Brookline Bancorp posted sales of $73.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full year sales of $311.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $310.67 million to $312.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $335.09 million, with estimates ranging from $333.20 million to $336.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. Brookline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 34.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st.

BRKL traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,629. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.68. Brookline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.23 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director David C. Chapin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $169,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,409 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

