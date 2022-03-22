Bytom Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (BTM)

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Bytom coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0240 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges. Bytom has a total market cap of $39.56 million and $2.57 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bytom has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.84 or 0.00288555 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00014515 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000966 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000431 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001526 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,742,544,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,645,738,644 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.