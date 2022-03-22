Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.77 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cal-Maine Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a twelve month low of $33.85 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.25 and a beta of -0.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

