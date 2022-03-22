Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $115,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Calavo Growers during the third quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 101,520.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered Calavo Growers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $36.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.75 and a 1-year high of $80.96. The firm has a market cap of $654.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.94.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $274.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment is involved in the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products to retail grocers, foodservice operators, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesalers.

