California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CWT shares. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

California Water Service Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. 1,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,133. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $51.02 and a 52-week high of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.13). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.02%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

