Calix (NYSE:CALX) Shares Gap Down to $46.78

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $46.78, but opened at $45.04. Calix shares last traded at $44.99, with a volume of 56 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Calix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Calix from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Calix had a net margin of 35.09% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.94 per share, with a total value of $509,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Calix by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Calix by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Calix during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Calix by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile (NYSE:CALX)

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

