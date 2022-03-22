Callan Capital LLC Acquires 570 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Callan Capital LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $256,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 253,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Argus boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.81.

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $163.70. 229,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,982,910. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day moving average is $164.14. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.09 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.