Callan Capital LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $409.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,148,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,578. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $354.14 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $405.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.85.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

