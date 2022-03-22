Callan Capital LLC Buys 767 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 2.0% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period.

VGT stock traded up $5.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $411.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,719. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $344.80 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $424.83.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

