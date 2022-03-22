Callan Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Callan Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,498 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Callan Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $39,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 943,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,429,000 after acquiring an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 555,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,924,000 after acquiring an additional 51,521 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 547,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,862,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PRF traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $169.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,720. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.07. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $146.74 and a one year high of $176.73.

