Callan Capital LLC Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 56.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the quarter. Callan Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 67.1% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $39,000. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $1.34 on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 52,100,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,801,125. The company has a market capitalization of $356.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $36.51 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.60%.

BAC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

