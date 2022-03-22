Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $569.86 Million

Brokerages expect that Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) will announce sales of $569.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Callon Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.00 million and the highest is $647.00 million. Callon Petroleum posted sales of $359.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will report full-year sales of $2.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Callon Petroleum.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $692.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.75 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 40.46% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

CPE stock opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.82. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $66.12.

In other news, major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bpp Energy Partners Llc sold 193,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.37, for a total value of $10,719,908.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 748,838 shares of company stock worth $44,478,204. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Callon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 23.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,829 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

