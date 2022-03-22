Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts MDA (TSE:MDA) Price Target to C$20.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on MDA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on MDA from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut their target price on MDA from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.63. MDA has a fifty-two week low of C$8.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.61 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.77.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

