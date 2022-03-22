Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.
Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.
CDPYF stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $50.47.
About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.
