Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.11.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.50 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Get Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

CDPYF stock opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.0947 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 2.6%.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a mutual fund which owns and operates a portfolio of multi-unit residential rental properties. Its portfolio includes apartments, townhomes, and manufactured housing communities located in and near major urban centres across Canada. The company was founded by Thomas H.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.