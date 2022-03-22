Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.32

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.32 and traded as low as C$5.54. Canfor Pulp Products shares last traded at C$5.58, with a volume of 17,560 shares.

Several research analysts have commented on CFX shares. Raymond James set a C$8.50 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

The company has a market cap of C$364.01 million and a PE ratio of -8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.32.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

