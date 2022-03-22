Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.
In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CANO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17.
Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.
