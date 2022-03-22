Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives $14.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth $93,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cano Health during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CANO opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Cano Health has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $16.17.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

