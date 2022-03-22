Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.75

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.75 and traded as high as C$7.47. Capstone Mining shares last traded at C$7.41, with a volume of 587,682 shares traded.

CS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.77.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.75.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

