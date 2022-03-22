Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80,000.00

Analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) to report $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $100,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $50,000.00. Cardiff Oncology reported sales of $70,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full year sales of $300,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200,000.00 to $400,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $200,000.00. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 21.05% and a negative net margin of 7,880.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardiff Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRDF. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the fourth quarter worth $3,015,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 4,413.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 483,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 442,072 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,533,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,541,000 after acquiring an additional 382,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after acquiring an additional 306,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRDF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 983,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,998. Cardiff Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $110.86 million, a P/E ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.20.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

