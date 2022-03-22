Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Receives €173.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €173.75 ($190.93).

AFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €180.00 ($197.80) target price on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Friday, December 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €180.00 ($197.80) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($186.81) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €215.00 ($236.26) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC set a €146.00 ($160.44) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

ETR:AFX traded down €4.55 ($5.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €149.10 ($163.85). The company had a trading volume of 91,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,405. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of €140.19 and a 200 day moving average of €165.26. The company has a market cap of $13.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.72. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of €118.10 ($129.78) and a 1 year high of €202.00 ($221.98).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

