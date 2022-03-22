Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $250.72

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $250.72 and last traded at $249.29, with a volume of 8051 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $246.84.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

