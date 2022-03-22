Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 50.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,008 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in Illumina during the third quarter valued at about $328,613,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after acquiring an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 276.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 643,400 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $260,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,700 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $187,554,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the third quarter worth about $172,030,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Illumina from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $419.25.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.29, for a total value of $122,453.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,222 shares of company stock valued at $501,159 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $347.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.71, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.37. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.79 and a 52-week high of $526.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

