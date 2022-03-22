Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

