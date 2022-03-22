Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPG. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

SPG stock opened at $129.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.44. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.68 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

