Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,650 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goepper Burkhardt LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCR opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.37.

