Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Purchases 211 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $186.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.05. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.10 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

