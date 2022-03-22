Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 6,000 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invitae were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitae by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.18 and a quick ratio of 7.95. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86. Invitae Co. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $43.75.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $120,333.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $131,043.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

