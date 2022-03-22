Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Position Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 7.3% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter valued at $20,541,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 14.3% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 245,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 132,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 10.5% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $190.49 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.82 and a twelve month high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.72.

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.26. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 16.26%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CASY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $237.00 to $235.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $232.70.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

