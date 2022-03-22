Castle Price Up 781.7% Over Last Week (CSTL)

Castle (CSTL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. Castle has a market capitalization of $216,243.12 and $429.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded up 781.7% against the dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.60 or 0.00299534 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00011078 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005221 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001256 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00037060 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $316.23 or 0.00742327 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000055 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.