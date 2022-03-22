CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.13

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and traded as high as $8.36. CatchMark Timber Trust shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 235,243 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $408.34 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

CatchMark Timber Trust ( NYSE:CTT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.52. CatchMark Timber Trust had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 57.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 779,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,989,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,352,000 after acquiring an additional 38,575 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 67,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

