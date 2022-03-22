Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ CLRB opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.74. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $1.91.

Get Cellectar Biosciences alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cellectar Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 325.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 5,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 127,384 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cellectar Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

About Cellectar Biosciences (Get Rating)

Cellectar BioSciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detects tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.