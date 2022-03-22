Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

NYSE:EBR opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 249,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 102,140 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,686,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,268,000 after buying an additional 1,565,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 492.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 134,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 111,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.