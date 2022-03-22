Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.
NYSE:EBR opened at $6.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61.
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA engages in the production and dissemination of electricity. It operates through the Generation and Transmission segments. The Generation segment refers to the electric power generation including hydroelectric, thermal, and nuclear power plants. The Transmission segment focuses on the transmission of electric power in Brazil.
