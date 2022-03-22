Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) PT Lowered to $60.00

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.95% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENT opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.98. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $43.01 and a one year high of $62.91.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $661.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $84,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 115,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. 20.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

