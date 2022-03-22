CFM Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,255 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.7% of CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Home Depot by 91.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HD stock opened at $329.37 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.20 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $363.17. The company has a market cap of $343.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.48.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

